Xerox CFO Mikells moves to Diageo

LONDON Oct 5 Diageo has hired Kathryn
Mikells from Xerox as its new chief financial officer,
it said on Monday, as the world's largest spirits company
navigates its way through a downturn.
The maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff vodka said
the appointment of Mikells will be effective on Nov. 9 and she
will be based in London.
Mikells joins from U.S. printer company Xerox, where she has
been CFO since May 2013.
She will replace Deirdre Mahlan, who is moving to the United
States to oversee Diageo's business in North America, where
increased competition in vodka has crimped sales of its biggest
brand.
Diageo is also under scrutiny in the United States by
regulators seeking information regarding its sales practices.
