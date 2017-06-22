UPDATE 3-Diageo to buy George Clooney's Casamigos tequila for up to $1 bln

* High-end tequilas are changing drink's image
* Diageo says such high-growth companies tough to value
* Analysts question if Casamigos can sustain pace of growth
By Martinne Geller
LONDON, June 22 Diageo Plc has agreed to
buy George Clooney's high-end tequila brand Casamigos for up to
$1 billion, as the world's largest spirits maker seeks to lift
its presence in a high-growth market.
Diageo said late on Wednesday it would pay $700 million
initially for the company, co-founded by the American actor,
with potential payment of a further $300 million linked to
performance over 10 years.
The deal comes two weeks after Pernod Ricard took
a stake in mezcal maker Del Maguey, and highlights the
opportunity companies see in Mexico's native spirits.
Several new, high-end tequilas has helped the drink change
its traditional image as a party beverage for young drinkers.
Its sales rose 5.2 percent globally last year, according to data
tracker IWSR, outperforming a spirits industry that edged up
only 0.3 percent.
Diageo did not disclose revenue or profit figures, but
Morgan Stanley estimates the deal's enterprise value was about
20 times annual turnover, which an industry source said would
make it much pricier than other spirits deals, which he said
often get done at about 4 to 6 times sales.
Diageo's North American president, Deirdre Mahlan, told
reporters that high-growth companies like Casamigos were
"notoriously challenging to value under traditional methods".
Casamigos, which means "house of friends," was founded in
2013 by Clooney and his friends - nightlife entrepreneur Rande
Gerber, who is married to model Cindy Crawford, and real estate
developer Mike Meldman. They will continue to promote the brand.
Diageo, which has arrangements with other celebrities
including David Beckham and Sean Combs, said Casamigos would be
neutral to earnings for the first three years and add to
earnings thereafter.
"If the brand sustains its growth, it could potentially be
the next Patron," Morgan Stanley analysts said, citing the
biggest competitor in high-end tequila. "But if not, it might be
value destructive."
They said the success of Casamigos, which has grown 54
percent over the last two years, depended on the brand owners'
star status, and flagged a risk of losing focus in the next 10
years.
Diageo's shares were down 1.3 percent at 0923 GMT on
Thursday, underperforming the FTSE.
The brand sold 120,000 cases in 2016, primarily in the
United States, and is on track to reach over 170,000 by the end
of the year. Diageo said expanding the brand to Europe would be
a source of future growth.
Casamigos sells for $45 to $55 per bottle, about the same
price as Diageo's other Don Julio tequila.
Bernstein analysts said Diageo could successfully sell both,
with Casamigos promoted as a celebrity lifestyle brand, and Don
Julio positioned as a heritage craft spirit, but they were
sceptical.
"In our experience, it is difficult for sales, distributors
and customers to focus on two brands in the same category at
similar price points at the same time," they said.
Diageo distributed the much bigger Jose Cuervo brand
outside of Mexico until 2012, following its failure to strike a
deal to buy it outright from the its founding family. In 2015,
it took over the Don Julio brand it had previously shared with
the family, trading it for its Bushmills Irish whiskey and cash.
The Casamigos deal is expected to close in second half of
the year.
(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Edmund Blair)