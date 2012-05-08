版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 9日 星期三 05:17 BJT

New Issue-Diageo sells $2.5 bln in 3 parts

May 8 Diageo Capital plc & Diageo
Investment Corp on Tuesday sold $2.5 billion of
senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.	
    Diageo Capital plc issued five-year notes, and Diageo
Investment Corp issued 10-year and 30-year debt.	
    Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Nomura, and RBS were the
active joint bookrunning managers for the sales.	
	
BORROWER: Diageo Capital	
TRANCHE 1	
AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 1.5 PCT     MATURITY    05/11/2017	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.56    FIRST PAY   11/11/2012	
MOODY'S A3      YIELD 1.592 PCT    SETTLEMENT  05/11/2012   	
S&P A-MINUS     SPREAD 82 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH A-MINUS    MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS	
	
BORROWER: Diageo Investment    	
TRANCHE 2	
AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 2.875 PCT   MATURITY    05/11/2022	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.638   FIRST PAY   11/11/2012	
MOODY'S A3      YIELD 2.917 PCT    SETTLEMENT  05/11/2012   	
S&P A-MINUS     SPREAD 107 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH A-MINUS    MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS	
	
BORROWER: Diageo Investment        	
TRANCHE 3	
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 4.25 PCT    MATURITY    05/11/2042	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.395   FIRST PAY   11/11/2012	
MOODY'S A3      YIELD 4.286 PCT    SETTLEMENT  05/11/2012   	
S&P A-MINUS     SPREAD 125 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH A-MINUS    MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐