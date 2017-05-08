版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 00:01 BJT

Diageo sticks to medium-term outlook, year progressing well

LONDON May 8 Diageo, the world's largest spirits company, stood by its medium-term sales and profit targets on Monday, saying the year has progressed well.

The maker of Smirnoff vodka and Johnnie Walker Scotch said it still expected mid-single digit revenue growth and a 100 basis point improvement in its operating margin, excluding any impact of acquisitions or divestitures, in the three years ending fiscal 2019.

The comments came ahead of an investor conference the company will host in London on Tuesday. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Alexander Smith)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐