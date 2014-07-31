Diageo performance falls on emerging market weakness

BRIEF-SillaJen and Transgene enroll first European patient in Phase 3 trial for Pexa-Vec
* SillaJen and Transgene announce the enrollment of the first European patient in multinational Phase 3 trial for Pexa-Vec in advanced liver cancer
LONDON, July 31 Diageo, the world's largest distilled drinks maker by sales, posted weaker-than-expected earnings and sales on Thursday, hurt by a slowdown in China and volatility in other emerging markets.
The maker of Johnnie Walker Scotch whisky, Smirnoff vodka and Guinness reported earnings of 95.5 pence per share before exceptional items for the full year ended June 30, down from 103.1 pence a year earlier and below analysts' forecasts for earnings around 97.74 pence.
Net sales fell 9 percent to 10.3 billion pounds(17.42 billion US dollar), while the average of analysts' forecasts was 10.5 billion pounds, according to Thomson Reuters data. (1 US dollar = 0.5912 British pound) (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Jane Merriman)
* Yahoo reports a stake of 2.3 million shares in Snap Inc's series e preferred shares, as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 1.04 pct, S&P 0.98 pct, Nasdaq 1.12 pct (Updates to early afternoon)