Diageo sales up 3 pct on strong Latin America

LONDON Oct 17 Diageo PLC reported a 3 percent rise in quarterly net sales on Thursday, as strong growth in Latin America offset a decline in western Europe.

For the three months ended September 30, the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff vodka said sales rose 10.9 percent in Latin America and the Caribbean, 5.1 percent in North America, 1.3 percent in Africa, eastern Europe and Turkey and 0.6 percent in Asia Pacific.

Sales fell 1.1 percent in western Europe.