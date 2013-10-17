Diageo sales up 3 pct on strong Latin America

BRIEF-HC SemiTek to buy photoelectric firm to own Memsic for 1.65 bln yuan
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
LONDON Oct 17 Diageo PLC reported a 3 percent rise in quarterly net sales on Thursday, as strong growth in Latin America offset a decline in western Europe.
For the three months ended September 30, the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff vodka said sales rose 10.9 percent in Latin America and the Caribbean, 5.1 percent in North America, 1.3 percent in Africa, eastern Europe and Turkey and 0.6 percent in Asia Pacific.
Sales fell 1.1 percent in western Europe.
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'