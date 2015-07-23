UPDATE 1-SEC investigating Smirnoff maker Diageo's U.S. distribution - WSJ

(Adds company spokeswoman comment, details, shares)
July 23 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission is investigating if liquor company Diageo Plc
has been shipping excess inventory to distributors to
boost its results, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the inquiry.
By sending more cases to distributors than wanted, the
company would be able to report more sales and shipments, the
Journal reported on Thursday, citing the people.
The maker of Smirnoff vodka and Johnnie Walker whiskey
confirmed that it had received an inquiry from the SEC regarding
its distribution in the United States, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1CSOpJW)
"Diageo is working to respond fully to the SEC's requests
for information in this matter," a company spokeswoman told
Reuters.
The SEC declined to comment.
The company's U.S.-listed shares closed 4 percent down at
$114.83 on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Nayan Das in Bengaluru;
Editing by Kirti Pandey)