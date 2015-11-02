Dialog asks shareholders to approve Atmel takeover after weak Q3

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
FRANKFURT Nov 2 Dialog Semiconductor on Monday asked shareholders to vote in favour of a planned $4.6 billion takeover of U.S. peer Atmel at a general meeting scheduled for Nov. 19, after weak quarterly result have raised concerns about the deal.
Dialog, whose shares have fallen more than a quarter since the deal was announced in September, last week posted lower-than-expected sales for the third quarter. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.