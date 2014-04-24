版本:
中国
2014年 4月 24日

BRIEF-Dialog Semiconductor rises on strong iPhone sales

FRANKFURT, April 24 Shares in Dialog Semiconductor rise 3.5 percent at open after Apple Inc reports better than expected iphone sales
