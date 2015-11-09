Elliott to vote against Dialog Semiconductor takeover of Atmel

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
FRANKFURT Nov 9 Activist hedge fund Elliott disclosed a 2.9 percent stake in German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor on Monday and said that it intends to vote against the acquisition of U.S. peer Atmel.
Elliott said it believed the planned transaction would harm Dialog's value and it urged other Dialog shareholders to also vote against the takeover at the shareholders' meeting on Nov. 19.
Dialog Semiconductor agreed in September to buy U.S. peer Atmel for about $4.6 billion, as the Anglo-German company seeks to expand its industrial product portfolio. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by G Crosse)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.