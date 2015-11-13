Elliott raises stake in Dialog, urges opposition to Atmel deal

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
FRANKFURT Nov 13 Activist hedge fund Elliott has raised its stake in Anglo-German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor to 5 percent and urged other shareholders on Friday to join it in opposing Dialog's takeover of U.S. peer Atmel.
In an open letter, Elliott recommended fellow shareholders vote against the transaction at a Dialog shareholder meeting on Nov. 19 and said it had been encouraged by the feedback it had had from shareholders so far.
Elliott had announced on Nov. 11 it had increased its stake to 3.6 percent. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.