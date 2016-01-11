Dialog expects 2016 sales growth to slow on soft smartphone market

UPDATE 1-GSK grabs Astra executive to replace exiting pharma head
LONDON, Jan 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that Abbas Hussain, its global head of pharmaceuticals, is leaving the company and will be replaced by Luke Miels from AstraZeneca.
FRANKFURT Jan 11 Dialog Semiconductor Plc said on Monday it expected slower sales growth as the softening of the smartphone market will continue through the first half of this year.
The company which relies heavily on chip deliveries to Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it expects 2016 revenue growth to slow to a single digit amount from last year's $1.355 billion, which was a 17 percent rise from the previous year.
Shares in Dialog were indicated to open 2.6 percent lower in pre-market trade at broker Lang & Schwarz, with the German blue chips index seen opening down 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Anand Basu)
LONDON, Jan 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that Abbas Hussain, its global head of pharmaceuticals, is leaving the company and will be replaced by Luke Miels from AstraZeneca.
* Strongbow bought rights to South Crofty in Cornwall in 2016
Jan 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 11 points higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.06 percent ahead of the cash market open.