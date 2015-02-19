Chipmaker Dialog Q4 oper profit beats expectations

FRANKFURT Feb 19 German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor posted a 54 percent increase in fourth-quarter operating profit on rising demand from makers of consumer gadgets that boosted production.

Quarterly earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), excluding special items, rose to $118 million, Dialog said on Thursday, beating even the most optimistic estimate in a Reuters poll with an average forecast of $109 million

Dialog makes chips that manage power consumption of consumer electronic devices such as smartphones and tablet computers. Apple and Samsung Electronics are among its main customers.

Dialog last month already reported a 24 percent rise in fourth-quarter sales on the back of surging demand for its chips used in mobile phones. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)