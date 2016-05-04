Dialog Q1 adj EBIT drops 58 pct as soft smartphone market bites

FRANKFURT May 4 Dialog Semiconductor, the maker of chips used in Apple and Samsung Electronics smartphones, on Wednesday reported a 58-percent drop in underlying operating profit as a result of ongoing softness in the smartphone market.

Quarterly earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), excluding special items, fell 58 percent to $29.9 million.

Dialog cut its 2016 revenue and gross margin outlook in a separate statement late on Tuesday.

"As a result of the continuing softness in smartphone market demand, we now anticipate revenue for the full year 2016 to decline high single digit percentage year-on-year," it said.

Last week Apple reported its first decline in iPhone sales and its first revenue drop in 13 years.

Dialog shares are indicated to open 6.8 percent lower according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0545 GMT (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Victoria Bryan)