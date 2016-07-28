UPDATE 1-Dialog cuts 2016 sales outlook on weak smartphones demand

* Sees 2016 sales down 15 pct from last year

* Says demand from smartphone market continues to be soft

* Shares indicated to open 8 pct lower (Adds details about outlook, shares)

FRANKFURT, July 28 Dialog Semiconductor , the maker of chips used in Apple and Samsung Electronics' smartphones, on Thursday reported a drop in second-quarter sales and operating profit and cut its full-year sales outlook as ongoing softness in the smartphone market continued to weigh.

The chipmaker reported a 53-percent drop in second quarter operating profit, excluding special items to $33.2 million, slightly above the average of $32 million in a Reuters poll.

Dialog makes chips that manage power consumption of consumer electronic devices such as smartphones and tablet computers. Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics are among its main customers.

The company cut its sales outlook late-Wednesday and said it expected 2016 sales to drop by around 15 percent. Earlier it had guided for a high single-digit percentage drop.

Analysts were already counting on a 12-percent drop in 2016 revenues. Dialog said that lower 2016 revenues would be partly offset by operating cost control.

Dialog shares are indicated to open 8 percent lower, according to pre-market data at brokerage Lang & Schwarz.

The shares have won a fraction so far this year, slightly underperforming the STOXX Europe 600 Technology index, which is up 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Arno Schuetze and Maria Sheahan)