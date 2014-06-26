版本:
AMS confirms is in talks to buy Dialog Semiconductor

FRANKFURT, June 26 Austrian semiconductor maker AMS is in talks to buy Germany's Dialog Semiconductor , the two companies said, confirming a report in The Financial Times.

"These discussions are at a very preliminary stage and there can be no certainty that a transaction will be forthcoming," the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

They said under takeover regulation, Switzerland-listed AMS must either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Dialog or announce that it does not intend to make an offer by July 24. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
