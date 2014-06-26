AMS confirms is in talks to buy Dialog Semiconductor

FRANKFURT, June 26 Austrian semiconductor maker
AMS is in talks to buy Germany's Dialog Semiconductor
, the two companies said, confirming a report in The
Financial Times.
"These discussions are at a very preliminary stage and there
can be no certainty that a transaction will be forthcoming," the
companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.
They said under takeover regulation, Switzerland-listed AMS
must either announce a firm intention to make an offer for
Dialog or announce that it does not intend to make an offer by
July 24.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)