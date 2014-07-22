AMS shares rise after Dialog takeover talks fail

DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
VIENNA, July 22 Shares in Austrian chipmaker AMS rose in early trading after the company said on Tuesday talks to buy Germany's Dialog Semiconductor had failed.
A deal could have created a European chipmaker with a market value of about $4.7 billion.
AMS shares rose as much as 2 percent before paring gains to trade 0.2 percent higher by 0706 GMT.
VIENNA, April 15 South American trade bloc Mercosur plans to sign a trade agreement with the European Union this year, the president of Argentina, which holds the rotating presidency of Mercosur, said in an interview published on Saturday.
