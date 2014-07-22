版本:
AMS shares rise after Dialog takeover talks fail

VIENNA, July 22 Shares in Austrian chipmaker AMS rose in early trading after the company said on Tuesday talks to buy Germany's Dialog Semiconductor had failed.

A deal could have created a European chipmaker with a market value of about $4.7 billion.

AMS shares rose as much as 2 percent before paring gains to trade 0.2 percent higher by 0706 GMT.

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Jason Neely)
