Elliott increases Dialog stake, says wins support in rally against Atmel deal

BRIEF-Alon USA Partners appoints Alan Moret as interim CEO of company
* On Jan 18, 2017, board of directors of company appointed Alan Moret as interim chief executive officer of company - SEC filing
FRANKFURT Nov 11 Activist hedge fund Elliott has increased its stake in Anglo-German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor to 3.6 percent and said it has received positive feedback from co-shareholders for its rally to vote against the acquisition of U.S. peer Atmel.
"Should Dialog shareholders vote against the transaction then we would envisage maintaining our interests in the company and working collaboratively with Dialog to enhance shareholder value," Elliott said in a statement on Wednesday.
Dialog Semiconductor had said earlier on Wednesday it was sticking with its plan to buy Atmel.
"Dialog continues to believe this transaction is in the best interests of its shareholders," the company said, adding it believed that Elliott was ignoring how much value the deal could create. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Susan Fenton)
* On Jan 20 amended and restated its existing credit agreement, dated as of July 16, 2013- SEC filing
* Xtant Medical Holdings - its unit and Bacterin International entered into eighth amendment to amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing