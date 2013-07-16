Japan's Diamond Electric to pay $19 mln for price fixing -U.S.

BRIEF-Konecranes to deliver BOXPORTER RMGS to GCT Bayonne, USA
* SIGNED A CONTRACT FOR DELIVERY OF TWO KONECRANES BOXPORTER RAIL MOUNTED GANTRY (RMG) CRANES. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, July 16 Japan-based Diamond Electric Manufacturing Co Ltd has agreed to plead guilty and pay a $19 million criminal fine in connection with a conspiracy to fix the prices of ignition coils sold to Ford Motor Co, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.
An executive with Autoliv Inc, Takayoshi Matsunaga, agreed separately to plead guilty for a conspiracy to fix the prices of seatbelts sold to Toyota Motor Corp, the Justice Department said in a statement.
* Now Inc says exclusive international distribution agreement with Kimray Inc
NEW YORK, April 6 Trading volumes and open interest in U.S. crude futures soared in 2016, particularly among buyers out of Asia and shale companies locking in output, both of whom have shown an affinity for far-dated contracts, the CME Group Inc said on Thursday.