公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 11日 星期一

Diamond misses deadline for filing restated financials

June 11 Diamond Foods said it is unable to file its restated financial report by Monday's deadline and it anticipates Nasdaq will send it a letter saying it is subject to delisting.

The company also said it will be unable to hold its annual meeting by a July 31 deadline, which would also make it subject to delisting by Nasdaq.

