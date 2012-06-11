Diamond misses deadline for filing restated financials

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Campbell Soup's quarterly sales miss estimates
Feb 17 Campbell Soup Co reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Friday, hurt by weak demand for its V8 beverages, broth and condensed soups.
June 11 Diamond Foods said it is unable to file its restated financial report by Monday's deadline and it anticipates Nasdaq will send it a letter saying it is subject to delisting.
The company also said it will be unable to hold its annual meeting by a July 31 deadline, which would also make it subject to delisting by Nasdaq.
Feb 17 Campbell Soup Co reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Friday, hurt by weak demand for its V8 beverages, broth and condensed soups.
* On Feb 10, co, Behringer Harvard Multifamily Advisors I Llc agreed to settle claims asserted in litigation - SEC filing
* Qtrly total revenue $177.2 million versus $163.8 million last year