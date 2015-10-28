UPDATE 1-Snacks maker Snyder's-Lance to buy Diamond Foods for $1.27 bln

(Adds details)
Oct 28 Snack food maker Snyder's-Lance Inc
said it will buy Kettle potato chips maker Diamond
Foods Inc for about $1.27 billion.
Diamond Foods said its stockholders will get 0.775
Snyder's-Lance shares and $12.50 in cash for each share they
hold.
The $40.46 per-share cash-and-stock offer represents a 16
percent premium to Diamond's Tuesday closing.
The deal is valued at $1.91 billion including $640 million
of Diamond Foods' debt.
Kellogg Co was said to be in late-stage talks to buy
Diamond Foods for more than $1.5 billion, the New York Post
reported last week.
Oaktree Capital, Diamond's largest stockholder, has agreed
to vote in favor of the transaction, Snyder's-Lance said.
Snyder's-Lance said the deal, which is expected to
immediately add to its earnings, would expand its presence in
the natural foods category.
Morgan Stanley & Co LLC is financial adviser to
Snyder's-Lance and Troutman Sanders is the company's legal
adviser.
Credit Suisse is financial adviser to Diamond and Fenwick &
West is the company's legal adviser.
