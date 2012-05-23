版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 23日 星期三 21:18 BJT

Oaktree to invest $225 mln in Diamond Foods

May 23 Diamond Foods Inc said on Wednesday that Oaktree Capital Management will invest $225 million in the company to recapitalize its balance sheet.

The seller of Emerald nuts and Pop Secret popcorn said the investment will allow it to amend its credit agreement with existing lenders and execute its business plan, as well as pay down debt.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of May.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐