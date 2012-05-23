Oaktree to invest $225 mln in Diamond Foods

BRIEF-ARGO GROUP INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 23 PCT TO $0.27/SHARE
* ARGO GROUP DECLARES A 23% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.27 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 Diamond Foods Inc said on Wednesday that Oaktree Capital Management will invest $225 million in the company to recapitalize its balance sheet.
The seller of Emerald nuts and Pop Secret popcorn said the investment will allow it to amend its credit agreement with existing lenders and execute its business plan, as well as pay down debt.
The transaction is expected to close by the end of May.
* Oil futures jump on OPEC stance on output cuts (Update market action, change dateline, previous LONDON)
Feb 21 Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it would buy Yahoo Inc's core business for $4.48 billion, lowering its original offer by $350 million in the wake of two massive cyber attacks at the internet company.