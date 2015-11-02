Diamond Offshore says 2 rig contracts with Petrobras terminated

Nov 2 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, one of the world's top-five offshore rig contractors, said contracts for two rigs with Brazil's Petrobras had ended ahead of schedule.

The company said it had secured an 875-day extension on another rig working for the Brazilian oil and gas producer in exchange for the terminations.

Diamond also reported a 159 percent rise in third-quarter profit to $136.4 million, helped mainly by lower expenses. In the year-earlier period, the company had taken an asset impairment charge of $109.5 million. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)