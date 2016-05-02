UPDATE 1-Diamond Offshore profit beats estimates on lower costs

(Compares results with Wall Street estimates; adds Loews,
Helmerich and Payne results)
May 2 Rig contractor Diamond Offshore Drilling
Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as
its ongoing cost-cutting measures pay off.
The company has scrapped its dividend, retired assets and
scaled back drilling to cope with a more-than 60 percent fall in
oil prices since mid-2014.
Diamond Offshore said on Monday its total operating expenses
fell nearly 60 percent to $359 million in the first quarter
ended March 31.
Houston-based Diamond Offshore reported a 39.3 percent fall
in contract drilling expenses to $212.8 million.
Loews Corp, which owns a majority stake in Diamond
Offshore, reported a marginal fall in profit for the first
quarter.
Loews, controlled by New York's wealthy Tisch family, was
hurt by lower earnings at its largest unit, multiline insurer
CNA Financial Corp.
Land rig contractor Helmerich and Payne Inc said on
Monday its net income fell to $21.2 million, or 19 cents per
share, in the second quarter ended March 31, from $153.5
million, or $1.41 per share, a year earlier.
H&P said it expects revenue days, or activity in its U.S.
onshore business, to fall by about 25-28 percent during the
current quarter from the second quarter.
Diamond Offshore also named former Halliburton Co
executive Kelly Youngblood as chief financial officer, effective
from May 3, replacing Gary Krenek.
Houston-based Diamond Offshore reported a net profit of
$87.4 million, or 64 cents per share, for the quarter ended
March 31, compared with a loss of $255.7 million, or $1.86 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 27 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue fell 24.1 percent to $470.5 million.
Up to Friday's close, Diamond Offshore's stock had fallen
nearly 28 percent in the past 12 months, in line with the S&P
500 Oil & Gas Drilling index.
(Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)