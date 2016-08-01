UPDATE 1-Diamond Offshore's profit beats estimates as costs fall

(Adds details)
Aug 1 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc
reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the company
cut costs to cope with lower demand for its rigs amid a slump in
oil prices.
The rig contractor has scrapped dividend, retired assets and
scaled back drilling as it struggles against a fall of more than
60 percent in oil prices since mid-2014.
The company said on Friday its operating expenses fell by a
third in the second quarter, excluding a $612 million impairment
charge related to the writedown of eight offshore rigs.
Loews Corp, which owns a majority stake in Diamond
Offshore, also posted a loss for the quarter as it recorded part
of the charge and took a $49 million impairment charge related
to its unit CNA Financial Corp.
Diamond Offshore reported a net loss of $589.9 million, or
$4.30 per share, for the quarter ended June 30. The company had
a profit of $87.4 million, or 64 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, Diamond Offshore earned 16 cents per share,
well above the average analyst estimate of 3 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Houston-based company's total revenue fell 17.4 percent
to $388.7 million.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)