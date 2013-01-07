版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 7日 星期一 15:11 BJT

BRIEF-Diamondcorp signs offtake agreement with Tiffany & Co

LONDON Jan 7 Diamondcorp PLC : * Signs agreement with Tiffany & Co for term loan of $6 million in

exchange for an offtake agreement
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐