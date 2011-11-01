UPDATE 2-Diamond Foods delays Pringles deal closing to H1 2012

* Diamond Foods says delay due to accounting investigation

* P&G says delay will not affect timing of planned restructuring

* Shares fall more than 10 percent after the bell (Adds details from P&G, updates share movement)

Nov 1 Diamond Foods Inc said closing of its previously announced acquisition of Pringles from Procter & Gamble Co will be delayed into 2012 to allow it time to complete an accounting investigation.

The companies said they have revised the date of closing to the first half of 2012 from December 2011, after Diamond Foods received an external communication regarding its accounting for certain crop payments to walnut growers.

In a separate statement, Procter & Gamble said the delay in the close of the transaction will not have any effect on the timing of its planned restructuring. The company also said it will provide an updated forecast shortly.

The closing of the $1.5 billion Pringles sale will complete P&G's exit from the food business and make Diamond Foods the largest pure-play U.S. snack foods company.

Shares of Diamond Foods were down more than 10 percent and were trading at $57.70 after the bell. They closed at $64.12 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. Shares of Procter & Gamble closed at $62.71 on Tuesday. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya Kurane)