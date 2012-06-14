UPDATE 1-Diamond Foods receives NASDAQ determination letter

June 14 Diamond Foods Inc said it
received a letter from the Nasdaq notifying the company that it
had missed its deadline for filing of its already delayed
quarterly reports.
Last week, the snack food maker had said it would miss its
June 11 deadline to file restated financial statements, which
could lead to a delisting from the Nasdaq.
Diamond plans to request a hearing before a Nasdaq panel.
The Nasdaq informed the company that a hearing request will
stay any delisting for an additional 15 days, or until July 5,
unless Diamond requests that the stay be extended pending the
hearing.
Diamond said it intends to request that the stay remain in
effect pending the hearing, and during the period of the stay,
it will work to finalize all of its delayed filings.
Shares of the company, which is under scrutiny for its
accounting practises, closed at $18.64 on the Nasdaq on
Thursday.