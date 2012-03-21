UPDATE 2-Diamond reaches deal with lenders; eyes stake sale - source

* Gets continued access to credit agreement till June 18
* Suspends dividend payments
* In talks with PE firms for stake sale - source
By Mihir Dalal and Greg Roumeliotis
March 21 Diamond Foods Inc, grappling
with high levels of debt, said it reached a deal with its
lenders to get continued access to its credit facility in return
for suspending its dividend and paying higher interest costs.
Some analysts had warned that Diamond's expected earnings
restatments resulting from improper accounting of walnut
payments would likely cause the company to breach its debt
covenants.
Diamond -- which last week hired an adviser to review its
capital structure -- is also speaking with private equity firms
about a potential investment, a source familiar with the matter
said.
A spokeswoman for Diamond said the company's financial
adviser, Dean Bradley Osborne, was exploring a range of
alternatives to strengthen the balance sheet and reduce debt.
The maker of Kettle chips, Emerald nuts and Pop Secret
popcorn is trying to recover from an accounting scandal that has
claimed the jobs of top executives and raised concerns about its
high levels of debt.
Under the amended agreement, Diamond said it will have
access to its credit facility through June 18, the company said
in a statement.
Diamond -- which had debt of $531.7 million and $3.1 million
in cash as of July 31, 2011 -- also said its lenders will not
seek remedial action under the credit agreement until June 18.
The company said the interest rate on its credit facility
will increase by 75 basis points and it also agreed to pay a
one-time fee to its lenders.
As part of the deal, Diamond also agreed that its adjusted
net loss for the quarter ending April 30 will not exceed $13.0
million.
In February, Diamond said it would restate earnings for 2011
and 2010 and removed its chief executive and chief financial
officer after its audit committee found that payments to walnut
growers had been improperly booked in those financial years.
The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported that Diamond's
financial adviser had approached several buyout firms including
KKR and TPG to assess their interest in investing in the
company.
Diamond shares were trading up slightly at $25.75 after
closing at $25.64 on the Nasdaq.