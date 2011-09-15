UPDATE 2-Diamond Foods' snacks business to drive growth

* Q4 adj EPS $0.52 vs est $0.44
* Q4 rev rose 32 pct to $232.8 mln, tops estimates
* Sees FY12 adj EPS $3.05-$3.15 vs est $3.10
* Shares up 5 percent in after-market trade
Sept 15 Diamond Foods Inc expects its
sales to double in fiscal 2012, as it gains a greater share of
the potato chip market through its recent acquisition of the
iconic Pringles brand, lifting its shares 5 percent in
after-market trading.
The $615 million acquisition of potato chip company Kettle
Foods Inc in 2010 and the $1.5 billion deal for Pringles have
given Diamond Foods a foothold in a fragmented snack food market
dominated by PepsiCo's Frito-Lay snack business.
The company, which went public in 2005, has grown its sales
substantially since 2008, after buying Pop Secret, a pop-corn
business from General Mills Inc .
On August 3, Diamond Foods got the last of its antitrust
clearances required for its Pringles deal, which is expected to
close in December of this year.
The company -- which also owns brands such as Emerald snack
nuts, Pop Secret popcorn, and Diamond of California nuts -- said
snack food sales grew 16 percent in the latest reported quarter.
Strong demand for the company's snack food business has
driven at least eight consecutive quarters of market-beating
profits. Diamond Foods has also regularly raised its outlook
over this period.
For the full-year, the company now expects to earn
$3.05-$3.10 per share on an adjusted basis. Analysts were
expecting $3.10 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It also forecast full-year net sales of $1.85-$1.95 billion,
compared with the $965.9 million it reported in fiscal 2011.
Diamond Foods, which competes with privately held Blue
Diamond Growers and industry giant Kraft Foods , earned
52 cents a share on an adjusted basis in the fourth quarter.
This topped market expectations of 44 cents a share.
Revenue for the quarter rose 32 percent to $232.8 million,
also surpassing analysts' estimates of $216.3 million.
The Stockton, California-based company's shares were trading
at $82.10 after the bell. They had closed at $78.23 on Thursday
on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty, Viraj Nair)