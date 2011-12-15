版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 15日 星期四 19:25 BJT

UPDATE 1-Diamond Foods gets formal order of probe from SEC

Dec 15 Diamond Foods Inc said it received a formal order of investigation from the Securities and Exchange Commission related to its accounting for certain crop payments to walnut growers.

The company, which agreed to buy the Pringles potato chip business from Procter & Gamble Co in April, has seen its stock lose nearly half its value since it first announced an internal probe in November.

Earlier this week, Diamond Foods delayed filing its quarterly report to the SEC on account of the probe, which centers on a certain "momentum payment" made to growers on Sept. 2, just days after Diamond's final payment for the 2010 crop.

The probe has also caused Diamond to delay the closing of its Pringles acquisition until 2012.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐