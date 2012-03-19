UPDATE 1-Diamond Foods says will file 1st-qtr results by June 11

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Nasdaq extends deadline to file 1st-qtr results till June 11
* Also receives late filing notice for 2nd-qtr
March 19 Diamond Foods Inc, which is being probed by regulators for improper accounting, said the Nasdaq Stock Market extended the deadline for the snack food maker to file its first-quarter results to June 11.
Diamond, owner of Pop Secret popcorn, Kettle chips and Emerald nuts brands, also said it received a received a notice from Nasdaq for a delay in filing its second-quarter report.
In February, Diamond removed its chief executive and chief financial officer and said it would need to restate earnings for 2011 and 2010 after its audit committee found that payments to walnut growers had been improperly booked.
The company is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and sources have told Reuters that federal prosecutors are also probing its accounting.
Shares of the company were down 1 percent at $25 on Monday on the Nasdaq.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.