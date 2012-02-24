Diamond Foods offers retention payment to top executives

Feb 24 Diamond Foods Inc offered a retention payment to a handful of senior executives, less than three weeks after removing its Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

The copany said Chief Sales Officer Lloyd Johnson, marketing chief Andrew Burke, senior vice president Stephen Kim and Linda Segre, SVP of Corporate Strategy, are eligible to receive the retention payment, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The payment, based on the executive's annual salary, will be paid out equally in cash and restricted stock to executives who take part in the "key executive retention plan," the company said.

Earlier this month, Diamond - maker of Emerald nuts, Kettle chips and Pop Secret popcorn - removed top management after a probe by its audit committee found the company improperly accounted for payments to walnut growers.

The company named director Rick Wolford as acting CEO in place of Michael Mendes and said Michael Murphy of consulting firm Alix Partners will take over as acting finance chief in place of Steven Neil.

Diamond shares closed at $24.14 on Friday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; editing by Andre Grenon