UPDATE 1-Diamond Foods former CEO, CFO resign as directors

March 8 Diamond Foods Inc said its former top two executives Michael Mendes and Steven Neil, who were recently removed from their positions after an accounting scandal, resigned from the company's board of directors.

The company named Nigel Rees, controller with McKesson Corp , and Alison Davis, a former Chief Financial Officer at Barclays Global Investors, as new directors.

In February, Diamond removed Mendes and Neil from their positions of Chief Executive Officer and CFO respectively, after a probe by its audit committee found that the company improperly accounted for payments to walnut growers.

The company, which makes Emerald nuts, Kettle chips and Pop Secret popcorn, said Rees and Davis will join the board's audit committee.

The decision to appoint the two veteran finance professionals brings more financial expertise to Diamond's board at a time when analysts have said that the earnings restatement will likely result in a breach of the company's debt covenants.

Diamond shares closed at $23.89 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.