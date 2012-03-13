Diamond Foods to raise prices on higher walnut costs

March 13 Diamond Foods Inc said
it would increase prices as the company expects to pay
significantly more for walnuts after farmer complaints of
underpayment.
The company, maker of Emerald nuts, Kettle chips and Pop
Secret popcorn, also said it retained Dean Bradley Osborne
Partners LLC as its financial adviser to help it in assessing
its capital structure.
Last month, Diamond removed its top management after a probe
by its audit committee found that the company had improperly
accounted for payments to walnut growers.
"Diamond and its advisers are making substantial progress
strengthening the company's financial reporting and control
capabilities and restating Diamond's consolidated financial
statements for fiscal years 2010 and 2011," the company said in
a statement.