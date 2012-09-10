UPDATE 1-Diamond Foods gets Nasdaq listing extension

Sept 10 The Nasdaq Stock Market gave Diamond
Foods Inc until Dec. 7 to become current in its filing
of financial statements before the food company would face a
delisting, the company said on Monday.
The maker of Emerald snack nuts and Kettle Chips said it has
until Dec. 7 to file its reports and until Jan. 14, 2013, to
hold its annual shareholder meeting, in order to stay listed on
Nasdaq.
Diamond, which has faced a slew of financial problems, said
it intends to file its amended financial reports and other
financial reports as soon as possible.
The company is in the process of restating its financial
statements for fiscal 2010 and 2011 after an investigation
uncovered improper accounting.
It missed the deadline for filing the restatement and had
requested a hearing with Nasdaq to delay any delisting.
Controversy surrounding the improper accounting of payments
to walnut farmers claimed the jobs of Diamond's CEO and CFO and
scuttled its plan to acquire Pringles potato chips.