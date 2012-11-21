CORRECTED-Diamond Foods ex-CEO, CFO leave company

(Corrects time period in paragraph 1. Also fixes paragraph 2 to say the former CFO was fired, not that he resigned)

Nov 21 Diamond Foods Inc's former Chief Executive Michael Mendes formally resigned from the company, nine months after being put on administrative leave following an accounting scandal that hurt the company's ability to do business.

The company also fired its former chief financial officer, Steven Neil, it said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Both executives will not receive any severance payment, the maker of Emerald Nuts and Kettle Chips said. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale; Editing by Anthony Kurian)