Diamond Foods' restatement wipes out $56.5 mln in profit

Nov 14 Snack food company Diamond Foods Inc reported restated financial results for fiscal years 2010 and 2011 on Wednesday, wiping away $56.5 million in profit.

The maker of Emerald snack nuts, Kettle Chips and Pop Secret popcorn also reported a net loss of $2.46 per share for the first three quarters of fiscal 2012, versus a profit of $1.05 per share in the prior-year restated period.