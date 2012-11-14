Diamond Foods' restatement wipes out $56.5 mln in profit

BRIEF-SolarWorld enters partnership with Bacanora Minerals for lithium mining in ore mountains
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
Nov 14 Snack food company Diamond Foods Inc reported restated financial results for fiscal years 2010 and 2011 on Wednesday, wiping away $56.5 million in profit.
The maker of Emerald snack nuts, Kettle Chips and Pop Secret popcorn also reported a net loss of $2.46 per share for the first three quarters of fiscal 2012, versus a profit of $1.05 per share in the prior-year restated period.
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MADRID, Feb 21 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35 billion).