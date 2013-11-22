版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 23日 星期六 05:27 BJT

BRIEF-Diamond Hill Investment announces $3/share special dividend

Nov 22 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc : * Announces special dividend * Board of directors has approved a $3.00 per share special cash dividend to

shareholders * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐