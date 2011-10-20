UPDATE 2-Diamond Offshore gains from deepwater strength

* Q3 shr $1.85 vs Wall Street estimate $1.48

Oct 20 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO.N) beat Wall Street earnings estimates for the fourth straight quarter as oil demand pushed up daily rates and utilization for its deepwater rigs, and the company declared a special quarterly cash dividend.

The Houston-based contractor benefited from an increase in deepwater drilling that requires rigs that have better specifications and command higher rates. Since the second quarter, it added 14 new contracts with $1.4 billion of revenue backlog.

Rival Noble Corp (NE.N), owner of the world's third-largest offshore drilling fleet, reported a 57 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday. [ID:nN1E79I239]

Diamond Offshore, which is majority owned by Loews Corp (L.N), said third-quarter net income rose to $256.9 million, or $1.85 per share, from $198.5 million, or $1.43 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.48 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue increased 10 percent to $878.2 million, while analysts had forecast $821.3 million.

Utilization of the company's high-specification semi-submersible rigs, or floating deepwater rigs, increased 37 percentage points, while their daily rates rose about 4 percent.

The company said it would pay a special dividend of 75 cents per share and a regular quarterly cash dividend of 12.5 cents. Both dividends are payable on Dec. 1 to shareholders of record on Nov. 1.

Shares of Diamond Offshore were up 3.3 percent in light trading before the market opened on Thursday.

At Wednesday's close, the stock had fallen about 17 percent in the past three months, while the Standard & Poor's Oil & Gas Drilling subindex .GSPOILD had gained almost 12 percent. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in New York and Arup Roychoudhury in Bangalore; Editing by Ian Geoghegan and Lisa Von Ahn)