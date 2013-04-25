版本:
Diamond Offshore posts 4 pct fall in profit

April 25 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, one of the world's top five offshore rig contractors, reported a 4 percent fall in first-quarter profit.

Net income fell to $176 million, or $1.27 per share, from $185.2 million, or $1.33 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 5 percent to $729.7 million.

