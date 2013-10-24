Diamond Offshore profit falls due to customers' cash flow issues

BRIEF-Wildhorse Resource Development announces borrowing base of $450 mln
* Wildhorse Resource Development corporation announces borrowing base increase to $450 million
Oct 24 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc said its quarterly net income fell about 47 percent as its customers, oil and gas producers, had cash flow issues.
The offshore drilling contractor's net income fell to $95 million, or 68 cents per share in the third quarter, from $178 million, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier.
Contract drilling revenue fell about 3 percent to $691 million.
* Wildhorse Resource Development corporation announces borrowing base increase to $450 million
* Steve Brown has resigned his position as chief financial officer effective April 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 5 Drugstore chain operator Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, reported a surprise drop in quarterly sales, citing "challenging market conditions in continental Europe" and as a strong dollar reduced the value of sales outside the United States.