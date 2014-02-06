Diamond Offshore profit falls 40 pct

CORRECTED-U.S. FDA approves Samsung Bioepis' copy of J&J's Remicade - company
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
Feb 6 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc's quarterly profit fell 40 percent after it set aside funds for an uncertain tax position related to its Egyptian operations.
Net income fell to $93 million, or 67 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $156 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 3 percent to $726 million.
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.