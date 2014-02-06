版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 6日 星期四

Diamond Offshore profit falls 40 pct

Feb 6 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc's quarterly profit fell 40 percent after it set aside funds for an uncertain tax position related to its Egyptian operations.

Net income fell to $93 million, or 67 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $156 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 3 percent to $726 million.
