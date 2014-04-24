Diamond Offshore profit falls as rig utilization rates decline

BRIEF-Tidewater says receives continued listing standards notice from NYSE
* Tidewater Inc says receives continued listing standards notice from New York Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc reported a 17 percent fall in quarterly profit due to lower utilization rates for its deepwater and ultra deepwater rigs.
The company, one of the world's top five offshore rig contractors, said net profit fell to $145.8 million, or $1.05 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $176 million, or $1.27 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell about 3 percent to $709.7 million.
The company said it would pay a special quarterly cash dividend of 75 cents per share and a regular quarterly cash dividend of 13 cents per share.
(Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Abbvie announces topline results from two phase 3 studies investigating veliparib in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer and early-stage triple-negative breast cancer
* Mullen group ltd. Reports first quarter financial results and increased 2017 capital budget