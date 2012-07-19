UPDATE 1-Diamond Offshore says deepwater drilling market remains strong

* Adjusted EPS $1.09 vs est. $0.90

* Revenue down 17 pct

July 19 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and said the deepwater drilling market remains strong.

The company struck a deal for a deepwater unit under construction. Ocean Onyx was awarded a one-year contract with Apache Deepwater LLC, a unit of Apache Corp, at a rate of $490,000 per day.

"The company is currently evaluating another potential project that would deliver a rig with enhanced capabilities similar to the Ocean Onyx," Chief Executive Larry Dickerson said.

Ocean Onyx will work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico once it is delivered from the shipyard in the third quarter of 2013.

Activity has been ramping up for a month in the Gulf of Mexico, which will be busier this year than at any other point since the Deepwater Horizon spill more than two years ago.

CEO Dickerson credited Diamond's performance to a reduction in unanticipated rig downtime and cost control.

Rival Noble Corp, which posted better-than-expected results on Wednesday, said improved deepwater drilling rate and a reduction in downtime helped boost profits.

Diamond, majority-owned by Loews Corp, said second-quarter net income was $201.5 million, or $1.45 per share, compared with $266.6 million, or $1.92 per share, a year ago.

Excluding a gain on the sale of 5 rigs, adjusted profit was $1.09 per share, higher than analysts' expectations of 90 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 17 percent to $738.2 million.

Diamond Offshore, which has a market value of $8.88 billion, said it will pay a special dividend of 75 cents per share and a regular quarterly cash dividend of 12.5 cents per share.