版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 5日 星期二 19:08 BJT

Diamond Offshore profit falls on reduced rates for older rigs

Feb 5 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, one of the world's top-five offshore rig contractors, reported a 17 percent decline in quarterly profit as the rates it earned for its older deepwater rigs declined.

Diamond, majority-owned by Loews Corp, said fourth-quarter net income fell to $156 million, or $1.12 per share, from $188 million, or $1.36 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose less than 1 percent to $751 million.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐