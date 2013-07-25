版本:
Diamond Offshore profit tops estimates on lower costs, downtime

July 25 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, one of the world's top-five offshore rig contractors, reported better-than-expected quarterly results as costs fell and the amount of downtime decreased.

Net income fell 8 percent to $185 million, or $1.33 per share, in the second quarter, from $201 million, or $1.45 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue at Diamond, majority-owned by Loews Corp, rose about 3 percent to $758.0 million.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.24 per share on revenue of $767.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
