UPDATE 1-Diamond Offshore says rigs under construction to aid profit

July 25 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, one of the world's top five offshore rig contractors, said the six new deepwater rigs it was building should "meaningfully" contribute to earnings from next year.

Contracts covering three of the six rigs under construction should add to profit beginning next year, the company, which has 38 offshore drilling rigs, said in a statement.

Diamond Offshore also reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit owing to higher utilization of its deepwater rigs, which rose to 99 percent from 83 percent a year earlier.

Utilization rates, which measure the number of rigs being used as a percentage of a company's fleet, also rose for the company's ultra-deepwater and jack-up rigs in the second-quarter.

Day rates for Diamond Offshore's deepwater rigs rose about ten percent to $409 in the second quarter.

Net income fell 8 percent to $185 million, or $1.33 per share, from $201 million, or $1.45 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue at Diamond, majority-owned by Loews Corp, rose about 3 percent to $758.0 million.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.24 per share on revenue of $767.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Bigger rival Noble Corp last Wednesday reported a higher-than-expected second-quarter profit as the rates paid for its rigs improved and the amount of downtime decreased.

Diamond Offshore, which has a market value of about $10 billion, said it will pay a special quarterly cash dividend of 75 cents per share and a regular cash dividend of 125 cents per share.

The company's shares, which have risen about 5 percent so far this year, closed at $71.50 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.