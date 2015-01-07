版本:
BRIEF-Diamyd Medical's patent protection extended to 2032 in pivotal decision

Jan 7 Diamyd Medical AB :

* Diamyd medical's patent protection extended to 2032 in pivotal decision

* Says Regents of the University of California on behalf of its Los Angeles Campus (UCLA) has been granted another key US patent for its GAD65 technology on which the Diamyd diabetes vaccine is based

* Term of new patent runs into 2032, which is about 10 years longer than current US patents

* Diamyd is exclusive licensee to new patent

* Diamyd diabetes vaccine is an Antigen Based Therapy (ABT) under development for treatment and prevention of autoimmune diabetes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
