UPDATE 2-Ingredients firm Symrise to buy Diana for $1.8 bln

By Marilyn Gerlach and Natalie Huet
FRANKFURT/PARIS, April 14 German scents and
flavours group Symrise is to buy France's Diana Group
for an agreed 1.3 billion euros ($1.8 billion) including debt to
narrow the gap on top rival Givaudan and expand in
natural ingredients and pet food.
The purchase from private equity group Ardian will make
Symrise the world's third-biggest scents and flavours company,
up from number four, and help it toward a goal of boosting
annual sales by around 1 billion euros by 2020.
Symrise Chief Executive Heinz-Juergen Bertram told reporters
on Monday the firm would likely finance the deal via a 10
percent capital increase, as well as a mix of debt and equity.
Based on Symrise's current share price, a sale of 10 percent
of its stock would generate around 400 million euros. The
acquisition should start adding to earnings per share from 2015
onward, Symrise said.
"We think that the acquisition, although not cheap, makes
strategic sense for the company," Berenberg Bank analyst Evgenia
Molotova said in a note to clients, saying Diana had a very
strong market position in natural ingredients as well as in the
lucrative pet food market.
The deal values Diana at 14 times its 2013 earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).
Reuters last month reported that Diana had attracted bids
worth more than 1.2 billion euros including debt from Symrise
and Japan's Ajinomoto. The sources said buyout firms
CVC Capital Partners, Eurazeo and Pamplona
were also in the race for the company.
Shares in Symrise were down 2.5 percent to 34.95 euros at
1435 GMT.
NATURAL EXTRACTS
Symrise makes flavours and fragrances used in goods such as
drinks, ice cream and perfume, competing with Givaudan, unlisted
Firmenich and International Flavors and Fragrances.
It has sought growth partly via acquisitions, buying the
global fragrance business of New York-based Belmay Group last
year and boosting its stake in Swedish probiotics company Probi
last month, and has also pursued a strategy of increasing
control over its own supply chain.
For instance, it has plans to set up a new production plant
for vanilla extraction in the remote jungles of Madagascar this
year and to expand capacity for its flavours and nutrition
business in Shanghai next year.
CEO Bertram said Diana's strength in processing natural
products would also help meet Symrise's target to address the
growing demand for traceability of its products.
Diana is one of the world's leading providers of natural
extracts from fruits, vegetables, fish, meat, wine and vinegar
and is the global leader in palatability enhancers for pet food.
Symrise did not say how much of the transaction value was
composed of debt. Ardian bought Diana from Cognetas in 2007 for
710 million euros including debt. Since then, staff and revenue
have nearly doubled - Diana had 2,000 employees in 23 countries
and sales of 451 million euros last year.
Symrise finance chief Bernd Hirsch said he expected Symrise
to keep its investment grade rating because its ratio of net
debt to EBITDA would rise only to 3 times compared with the
current 2.2 times.
"I expect the balance sheet will remain very strong, also
with enough flexibility and well positioned for further M&A
activities and for other growth initiatives," Hirsch said.
CEO Bertram ruled out more big acquisitions in the medium
term, but added Symrise would be open to smaller bolt-on deals.
Symrise had 1.83 billion euros in revenue last year, and
combined with Diana, the new group will have pro-forma sales of
2.26 billion euros. Givaudan had sales of 4.37 billion Swiss
francs ($4.99 billion).
JP Morgan and Lazard advised Ardian on the
sale. Stamford Partners LLP advised Symrise.
($1 = 0.7201 euros)
($1 = 0.8759 Swiss Francs)
